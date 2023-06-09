Breaking down Trump's innocence claims, seriousness of charges, court venue security The seven federal counts that former President Donald Trump is expected to be facing stem from the investigation into how he handled classified documents after leaving the White House. It's the first time the Justice Department has ever brought charges against a former president. Trump released a video Thursday night defending himself. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more on Trump's response. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has more on the security surrounding Trump's arraignment next week, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman has more on the charges Trump is facing.