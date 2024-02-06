Trump immunity claim denied by appeals court: Here's what that means A federal appeals court has denied former President Donald Trump's claim that he's immune from prosecution in the federal 2020 election interference case. Trump can appeal that decision to the Supreme Court. CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane have more on the ruling. Tom Dupree, former principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department, also joined CBS News to discuss some of the legal wrangling Trump could attempt moving forward.