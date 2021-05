Trump: "We want to do a great job with DACA" President Trump said Wednesday that he's open to a path to citizenship for all Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients after 10 to 12 years, if they have no criminal record. It's a stance that, if it holds, could frustrate many of the most conservative members of his party. Sean Sullivan, congressional reporter with The Washington Post, joins CBSN with more.