Watch CBS News

Trump "hush money" trial resumes: What to know

Former President Donald Trump's New York "hush money" criminal trial resumes Thursday. Jury selection will continue with five jurors yet to be seated. Six alternate jurors will also be selected. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.