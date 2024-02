The latest on Trump's criminal "hush money" case A judge could confirm the trial start date in former President Donald Trump's criminal "hush money" case during a hearing in New York Thursday. Trump is expected to attend. In this case, he's charged with falsifying records to hide payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who prosecutors say covered up a relationship between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates breaks down the latest on this case and other Trump legal issues.