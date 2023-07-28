Trump hit with new charges as special counsel expands Mar-a-Lago documents case Federal prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's office have added new charges against former President Donald Trump in the case involving classified documents found at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago — including obstruction of justice. The new document names a third defendant in the case: Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago property manager and former valet accused of attempting to delete security footage. Robert Costa reports from Washington.