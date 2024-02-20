Trump, Haley react to Navalny death on campaign trail Nikki Haley and Donald Trump had wildly different responses to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, with the former president invoking his own legal troubles when talking about Navalny's death and not mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin at all. Haley said Trump would side with Putin if elected again. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more from South Carolina, where Republicans are just days away from casting their primary votes.