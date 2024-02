Trump, Haley and Biden: What to expect from Michigan primary Like with this year's previous primaries and caucuses, former President Donald Trump is again polling well ahead of Nikki Haley as Michigan voters cast their votes Tuesday in the state's primary. On the Democratic side, a group of voters are hoping to send a message to President Biden over U.S. support for Israel in Gaza. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Scott MacFarlane have more.