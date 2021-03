Trump gives first public speech since leaving office and declares "journey" is not over Former President Trump on Sunday gave his first public speech since he left office and was acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster, CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and Maggie's List spokeswoman Lauren Zelt join CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the former president's speech.