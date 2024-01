Trump found liable for $83.3 million in damages in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial The jury in former President Donald Trump's federal defamation damages trial reached a verdict in the case Friday, ruling that Trump must pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory comments he made about writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse claims. CBS News' Errol Barnett reports. Joseph Tully, a criminal defense attorney, joins CBS News with his take on the verdict.