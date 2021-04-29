Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump's next challenge: tax reform

USA Today's Susan Page joins CBSN to discuss the next major policy challenge for the Trump administration: tax reform. Page explains how difficult it will be for Trump to work with Democrats to get major bills passed on the House floor.
