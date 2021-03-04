Trump fires nation's top election security official after agency said election was securely run President Trump fired his administration's top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Krebs' ouster came after the agency called the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history, which the president is aggressively contradicting with unfounded claims. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports, and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN AM to discuss.