Trump federal arraignment: Defense strategy, impact of Trump-appointed judge, GOP reaction Former President Donald Trump will appear in a Miami court Tuesday in connection to a 37-count federal indictment. He's accused of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and lying to the FBI about it. Trump is expected to plead not guilty to the charges. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, and David Aaron, former federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice National Security Division, join CBS News with more on the historic arraignment.