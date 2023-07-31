Trump faces possible indictments in Georgia, Jan. 6 investigations A Mar-a-Lago employee who faces criminal charges in the case regarding Donald Trump's handling of classified documents made his first appearance Monday in a Florida federal court. Meanwhile, a Georgia grand jury could soon consider charges against the former president and allies who allegedly sought to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest details from Washington, D.C.