Trump faces more fallout from Charlottesville remarks President Trump is facing new backlash from both sides of the aisle for his comments on Charlottesville. But not everyone is backing away from the president. CBSN political contributor and RealClearPolitics national political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Washington Post Congressional reporter Sean Sullivan joined "Red & Blue" to break down how Vice President Pence is reacting, and whether a change in the White House communications team will help the administration.