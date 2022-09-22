Trump faces legal setbacks with New York attorney general's lawsuit, Mar-a-Lago case A federal appeals court ruled the Justice Department can resume using documents marked as classified that were seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Meanwhile, New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Trump and three of his children alleging more than a decade of fraud in the Trump Organization. The former president denied the allegations, calling it a "witch hunt." CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to talk more about the ongoing investigations.