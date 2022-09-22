Watch CBS News

Trump faces legal setbacks with New York attorney general's lawsuit, Mar-a-Lago case

A federal appeals court ruled the Justice Department can resume using documents marked as classified that were seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Meanwhile, New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Trump and three of his children alleging more than a decade of fraud in the Trump Organization. The former president denied the allegations, calling it a "witch hunt." CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to talk more about the ongoing investigations.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.