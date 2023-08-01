Where Trump's legal battles stand after 3rd indictment Donald Trump is facing a third indictment for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. That follows criminal charges in Manhattan connected to "hush money" payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and federal charges over his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump could soon be indicted in Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election there too. CBS News' Nikole Killion, Graham Kates and Jeff Pegues take a closer look at where these cases stand.