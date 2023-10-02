Trump expected in court for New York civil trial — here's what to know about the case Former President Donald Trump has long volleyed insults at New York Attorney General Letitia James while her office investigated him and his company — an investigation that ultimately led to her filing a $250 million civil lawsuit accusing Trump and others at the Trump Organization of widespread fraud. The trial stemming from that suit is set to begin Monday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more.