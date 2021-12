Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy to be reinstated as early as next week As early as next week, the Biden administration will be responsible for enforcing a Trump-era policy that requires asylum-seekers wait outside the U.S. for their court appearances. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the program, as well as new data that shows only a small percentage of migrants are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations while in U.S. custody.