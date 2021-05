Trump equviocates white supremacists and counter-protesters During remarks from NYC's Trump Tower that were intended to focus on infrastructure, President Trump instead addressed the weekend violence in Charlottesville. Mr. Trump equivocated the actions of white supremacists and counter-protesters. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid, who was on the ground in Charlottesville, joins CBSN to discuss what she saw and if Mr. Trump's description of the events was accurate.