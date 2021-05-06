Live

Trump engages in war of words with North Korea

North Korea's foreign minister said Monday that President Trump's words amount to a declaration of war. But Isaac Stone Fish, a senior fellow for the Asia Society's Center on U.S.-China relations, says the U.S. shouldn't be too worried just yet.
