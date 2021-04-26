Live

Trump downplays findings of intel report

President-elect Donald Trump is downplaying the findings of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Roll Call Columnist Jon Allen explains how this could hurt Mr. Trump's presidency.
