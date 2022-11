Fallout from Trump's meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West Former President Donald Trump, who announced his latest bid for the White House earlier this month, was joined at a dinner last week at Mar-a-Lago by white supremacist agitator Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West. CBS News political director Fin Gomez and Kevin Madden, a senior partner at Penta Group, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the fallout from the dinner.