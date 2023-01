Trump repeatedly takes the Fifth in deposition, calls New York fraud probe "very unfair" Video obtained by CBS News provides the first look at former President Donald Trump's deposition in the New York attorney general's civil fraud investigation. Trump sat for questioning under oath on Aug. 10, and citied his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates and legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe have more on what the excerpts from the video show.