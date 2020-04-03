Trump denies a major recession is on the horizon as coronavirus hits economy The latest unemployment numbers show just how hard the coronavirus is hitting the economy. Over 6 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, at least 20 times what is normally seen. Food banks and other resources are being pushed to their limits by people in need, while President Trump maintains that the country is not slipping into a significant recession. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House, where messages on small business loans seem to conflict with some major banks.