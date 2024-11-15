Watch CBS News

Trump defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth was probed for alleged sexual assault in 2017

Officials in California have confirmed that President-elect Trump's pick for defense secretary, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, was investigated for an alleged sexual assault in 2017. Monterey police released a statement with some details about the investigation, including that the alleged victim had bruises on her thigh. Vanity Fair was first to report the story and in a statement to that outlet, Hegseth's lawyer said the allegation was, "investigated by the Monterey Police Department and they found no evidence for it."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.