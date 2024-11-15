Trump defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth was probed for alleged sexual assault in 2017 Officials in California have confirmed that President-elect Trump's pick for defense secretary, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, was investigated for an alleged sexual assault in 2017. Monterey police released a statement with some details about the investigation, including that the alleged victim had bruises on her thigh. Vanity Fair was first to report the story and in a statement to that outlet, Hegseth's lawyer said the allegation was, "investigated by the Monterey Police Department and they found no evidence for it."