Trump defends statements in classified documents audio recording Former President Donald Trump spoke to voters the day after CNN and CBS News obtained audio in which he discussed a "highly confidential" document in a July 2021 meeting at his Bedminster golf club. Special counsel Jack Smith cited the recording in the indictment of Trump in the classified documents investigation. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro, join "America Decides" to discuss the potential political ramifications for Trump.