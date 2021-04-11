Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump defends controversial 9/11 remarks

Despite criticism and a lack of evidence, Donald Trump continues to defend his claim that he saw Muslims celebrating in New Jersey on 9/11. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has analysis for CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.