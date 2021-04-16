Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump declares GOP nomination race over

After a blowout win in New York Tuesday, Donald Trump feels it's only a matter of time before he has the Republican nomination for president locked up. Ted Cruz and John Kasich have other ideas. Major Garrett has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.