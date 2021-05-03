Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump criticizes Sessions in NY Times interview.

President Trump said he would not have picked him to lead the Justice Department if he knew Sessions would rescue himself. Joshua Green of Bloomberg Businessweek and and Ed O'Keefe of The Washington Post join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.