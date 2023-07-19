Trump could face conspiracy, witness tampering charges in Jan. 6 probe CBS News has learned more details about a target letter sent to former President Donald Trump informing him he's the subject of a Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A senior Trump source confirmed the letter highlights three federal statutes. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the potential charges Trump could face, including conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the U.S.