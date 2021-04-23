Live

Trump continues denying sex assault allegations

The day after two more women went public with accusations of Donald Trump sexually assaulting them in the past, the GOP nominee continues to deny the allegations. CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett speaks to CBSN about what Trump will do next.
