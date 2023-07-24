Trump campaigns for 2024 as Jan. 6 indictment decision looms It's been about a week since the Justice Department sent a letter to former President Donald Trump informing him he was the target of its long-running investigation into Jan. 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It's unclear when exactly we will know whether or not Trump will be indicted for a third time, but the impending decision is not deterring his campaign -- or much of his base. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Prime Time" to examine the status of the 2024 GOP presidential field.