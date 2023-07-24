Watch CBS News

Trump campaigns for 2024 as Jan. 6 indictment decision looms

It's been about a week since the Justice Department sent a letter to former President Donald Trump informing him he was the target of its long-running investigation into Jan. 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It's unclear when exactly we will know whether or not Trump will be indicted for a third time, but the impending decision is not deterring his campaign -- or much of his base. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Prime Time" to examine the status of the 2024 GOP presidential field.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.