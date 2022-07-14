Watch CBS News

Trump considering announcing 2024 bid early, source says

Former President Trump says he has made up his mind about running for president again in 2024. He was considering launching his campaign this summer, but a fall announcement is more likely, CBS News has learned. Robert Costa has the latest.
