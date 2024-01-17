Trump co-defendant accuses DA Fani Willis of affair with attorney in Georgia RICO case A court filing by one of Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election case alleges Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired an attorney while being in a romantic relationship with him. Michael Roman says Willis paid private attorney Nathan Wade $650,000 in taxpayer funds for work he did while prosecuting a case involving Trump in Georgia. Speaking in Atlanta on Sunday, Willis did not address Wade by name, but referred to his "impeccable" credentials. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman has more.