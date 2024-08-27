Watch CBS News

Trump charged in Smith superseding indictment for 2020 election peaceful transfer of power

A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump related to obstructing the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election. The refined charges appear to address the new legal frame instituted by the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and Justice Department reporter Rob Legare have more on the charges.
