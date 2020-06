Trump celebrates May jobs numbers after a week of nationwide unrest President Trump appeared energized at a Friday press conference where he touted the latest jobs report, which says the U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs last month. This comes at the end of a week of harsh criticism from both sides of the aisle for the president, over his response to protests and racial issues roiling the country. Ben Tracy reports on the latest from Mr. Trump at the White House.