Trump casting himself as victim on campaign trail in appeal to Republicans
At a GOP event in Michigan over the weekend, former President Donald Trump made the case that the political establishment is coming after him. Trump has been arraigned on federal charges of mishandling classified documents and state charges related to an alleged hush money payment made to a pornstar in two separate cases. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest on Trump and the rest of the 2024 GOP field.