Trump cancels January 6 news conference; more Capitol police officers file lawsuits Former President Donald Trump will no longer hold a press conference to mark the anniversary of the Capitol riot at Mar-a-Lago Thursday. More Capitol police officers have filed lawsuits against the former president accusing him of playing a critical role in the attack. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN with more.