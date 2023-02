Trump can be deposed in 2 ex-FBI officials’ suits, judge rules: CBS News Flash Feb. 24, 2023 A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump may be questioned in lawsuits filed by two former FBI officials who allege they were targeted for retribution after a probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Two million Cosori air fryers have been recalled over reports of burns and property damage. And Rihanna will sing "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars next month.