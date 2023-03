Trump campaigning in Iowa on heels of Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley making trips to state Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Iowa today. His trip to the state follows recent visits there from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro joins Tony Dokoupil and Elaine Quijano to discuss Trump's appearance and Iowa voters' views of well-known Republicans ahead of the 2024 election.