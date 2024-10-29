Trump says he's the opposite of a Nazi as fallout continues from racist jokes at MSG rally Former President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Atlanta Thursday, "I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi." The comment came after his former chief of staff, John Kelly, told the New York Times last week that Trump fits the definition of a fascist and occasionally remarked that Adolf Hitler "did some good things." CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen has more on that and the ongoing backlash to comments made at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend.