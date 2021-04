Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway: "We see North Carolina and Florida as a jump ball" Florida is a key state to win the presidential election, and Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says they are going to be patient as people still wait in line to vote. Conway joins "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley and "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell to also talk about the latest controversy with the campaign's Nevada voting lawsuit.