Trump calls Jan. 6 defendants "hostages," gets rebuke from Pence Former President Donald Trump is taking heat for language he used at a rally in Ohio over the weekend where he lashed out at migrants, defended Jan. 6 criminals, and warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on that and Mike Pence’s refusal to endorse his former running mate.