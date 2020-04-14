Trump calls CBS reporter "disgraceful" in tense briefing exchange President Trump lashed out at what he called unfair reporting during a Monday coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. Adamant that neither he nor his administration did anything wrong in their response to the pandemic, Mr. Trump played reporters a campaign-style video that went on for more than three minutes and showed a timeline suggesting his response was ahead of the curve. Paula Reid shares a tense exchange she had with the president after the video was presented.