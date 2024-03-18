Watch CBS News

Trump's "bloodbath" comment at rally stirring more controversy

Former President Donald Trump is under fire for the language he used at a rally in Ohio over the weekend. "We're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line and you're not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected," Trump said. "Now if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath for the whole -- that's gonna be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country." CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.