Trump's "bloodbath" comment at rally stirring more controversy Former President Donald Trump is under fire for the language he used at a rally in Ohio over the weekend. "We're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line and you're not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected," Trump said. "Now if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath for the whole -- that's gonna be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country." CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen has more.