Trump attacks Comey on Twitter

President Trump wrapped up a mostly quiet weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. However, on Sunday morning, Mr. Trump was back to criticizing former FBI Director James Comey on Twitter. Errol Barnett reports.
