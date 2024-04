Trump arrives for opening statements in "hush money" trial | Special Report Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a Manhattan courthouse where the judge and jury are set to hear opening statements in his criminal trial over alleged "hush money" payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial. Tony Dokoupil, Gayle King and Nate Burleson anchored CBS News' Special Report.