Trump and McConnell downplay fight

Amid reports that the two aren't speaking, President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to downplay their tensions on Wednesday. Sabrina Siddiqui of The Guardian and Molly Hooper of The Hill join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
