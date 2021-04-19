Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump and Brexit: The rise of the angry voter?

Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, Susan Page of the Washington Post, Mark Leibovich of New York Times Magazine, and PBS' Tavis Smiley discuss Brexit's impact on campaign 2016. Is the rise of the angry vote a hint of what is to come?
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.